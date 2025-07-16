Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurin: number of victims increased to 43 16 July 2025

Law enforcement officers are investigating a case of food poisoning at the Lviv restaurant "Chinese Hello", owned by restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin. It is currently known that 43 people, including three children, have sought medical attention, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv Oblast police.

In Lviv, police are investigating a case of food poisoning among citizens at a public catering establishment. Today, July 16, while monitoring social networks, police discovered a publication about a mass poisoning at a restaurant on Voronyi Street. As of 10:00 PM, 43 people, including three children, had sought medical attention for food poisoning. - the report says.

It is reported that investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 325 (Violation of sanitary rules and norms for the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisonings).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment - a fine of 17,000 to 34,000 hryvnias, or arrest for up to six months, or restriction of liberty for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the events, examinations have been appointed, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.

Recall

At the Lviv restaurant "Chinese Hello", which opened three days ago, at least 12 people, including the owner of the establishment, restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin, were poisoned. He announced that the management of the establishment would reimburse the affected guests for their treatment costs.