The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
06:08 PM • 10392 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
05:34 PM • 23797 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
05:16 PM • 25666 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 34225 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 100166 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 55084 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 70634 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 88330 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 90529 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 95508 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurin: number of victims increased to 43 16 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2828 views

In Lviv, a case of mass food poisoning at the "Chinese Hello" restaurant, owned by Mykhailo Katsurin, is being investigated. 43 people, including three children, sought medical attention.

Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurin: number of victims increased to 43

Law enforcement officers are investigating a case of food poisoning at the Lviv restaurant "Chinese Hello", owned by restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin. It is currently known that 43 people, including three children, have sought medical attention, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv Oblast police.

In Lviv, police are investigating a case of food poisoning among citizens at a public catering establishment. Today, July 16, while monitoring social networks, police discovered a publication about a mass poisoning at a restaurant on Voronyi Street. As of 10:00 PM, 43 people, including three children, had sought medical attention for food poisoning.

- the report says.

It is reported that investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 325 (Violation of sanitary rules and norms for the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisonings).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment - a fine of 17,000 to 34,000 hryvnias, or arrest for up to six months, or restriction of liberty for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the events, examinations have been appointed, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.

Recall

At the Lviv restaurant "Chinese Hello", which opened three days ago, at least 12 people, including the owner of the establishment, restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin, were poisoned. He announced that the management of the establishment would reimburse the affected guests for their treatment costs.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Lviv
Tesla
