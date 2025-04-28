Mass death of dolphins and birds recorded on the coast in Mariupol: video

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 7436 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 13082 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 22337 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 51035 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96384 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 88453 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 64754 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 130107 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66810 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52034 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
1m/s
36%
762 mm
Popular news

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 14733 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 12649 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 12932 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 8886 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 10998 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 7446 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 130109 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 107695 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 136432 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 186742 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Usyk

Kim Jong Un

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Iran

China

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96387 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 41226 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 76746 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 67616 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 71238 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Washington Post

Tesla Model Y

Fox News

FAB-250

Mass death of dolphins and birds recorded on the coast in Mariupol: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

More than 20 dead birds and dolphin bodies were found in the Livoberezhny district of occupied Mariupol. The causes of the animal deaths are currently unknown, but are related to ecocide.

Mass death of dolphins and birds recorded on the coast in Mariupol: video

In the Russian-occupied Mariupol, there is a mass death of dolphins and birds. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reports UNN.

Details

As Andriushchenko noted, more than 20 dead birds and the bodies of dead dolphins were found in the Livoberezhny district of the city on the beach. The causes of the death of the animals are unknown: there are no prerequisites such as epidemics, the official says.

However, as every year under occupation, the spring-summer season brings mass death of animals and birds. All these are unconditional consequences of ecocide and the destruction of the flora and fauna of the Azov region

– wrote Andriushchenko.

Let us remind you

The occupiers destroyed 90% of critical infrastructure in Mariupol. At the same time, unexploded ordnance continues to be found in the temporarily occupied city.

As noted in the Mariupol City Council, after the capture of the city, the Russians allegedly carried out demining. However, after three years of temporary occupation, local residents are still finding mines, shells and other explosive objects.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Mariupol
Brent
$65.97
Bitcoin
$94,600.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,294.66
Ethereum
$1,804.24