Mass death of dolphins and birds recorded on the coast in Mariupol: video

In the Russian-occupied Mariupol, there is a mass death of dolphins and birds. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reports UNN.

Details

As Andriushchenko noted, more than 20 dead birds and the bodies of dead dolphins were found in the Livoberezhny district of the city on the beach. The causes of the death of the animals are unknown: there are no prerequisites such as epidemics, the official says.

However, as every year under occupation, the spring-summer season brings mass death of animals and birds. All these are unconditional consequences of ecocide and the destruction of the flora and fauna of the Azov region – wrote Andriushchenko.

Let us remind you

The occupiers destroyed 90% of critical infrastructure in Mariupol. At the same time, unexploded ordnance continues to be found in the temporarily occupied city.

As noted in the Mariupol City Council, after the capture of the city, the Russians allegedly carried out demining. However, after three years of temporary occupation, local residents are still finding mines, shells and other explosive objects.