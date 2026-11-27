Just minutes before the start of the Europa League match at the Vélodrome stadium, riots broke out, resulting in five Bulgarian fans being taken to hospital. A total of 11 Bulgarian supporters were injured, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by AFP, 10 minutes before the start of the fifth-round Europa League match between Marseille’s Olympique and Sofia’s Levski (1–0), several Marseille fans ran out of the stand where they had been seated and apparently began pursuing a group of Bulgarian supporters.

They stormed into the stand allocated to the visiting supporters, where around 500 Levski fans had gathered.

Five people were taken to hospital with eye injuries, traumatic brain injuries and a dislocated shoulder. Another six received medical assistance at the scene for various injuries - the Marseille police prefecture told the publication.

A police source noted that all those injured were Bulgarians and that “at this stage there is no information regarding any arrests.”

Marseille said that it strongly condemns the acts of violence that occurred during the match against Levski.

The club is currently conducting a thorough analysis of the circumstances in which these events occurred. “OM” is cooperating closely with law enforcement agencies and is ready to provide full support to the competent authorities in order to fully clarify the circumstances of these regrettable events. Olympique emphasizes that the safety of all spectators remains an absolute priority - the club said in a statement.

The Bulgarian club emphasized that it would appeal to UEFA over the incident.

Levski FC most strongly condemns the violent attacks on its supporters in Marseille this evening — both in the hours before the match and at the Vélodrome stadium. Our foremost and highest priority is the safety and health of our supporters. The club is supporting those affected, and our thoughts are with them and their families. What happened this evening is particularly alarming given the extraordinary security measures introduced by the French authorities, as well as the restrictions imposed on our supporters who travelled to the match — restrictions that the club has already officially challenged before UEFA. Despite the risks identified by the club even before the match began, the measures taken failed to ensure adequate protection for our supporters. This is absolutely unacceptable. PFC Levski has officially appealed to UEFA regarding these incidents and is insisting on a full investigation into both the acts of violence and the organization of security measures during the match. The club expects those responsible to be identified and held accountable - the club said.

Bulgaria’s top leadership also reacted to the beating of the fans. President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova said that “the footage from Marseille is shocking.”

The attacks on Bulgarian supporters tarnish one of the greatest games, which unites millions of people around the world. Everyone should be able to support their team without fearing for their safety. I wish those affected a speedy recovery. The French authorities must establish the circumstances of these attacks and hold those responsible accountable, while UEFA must examine how the safety of the Bulgarian supporters at the stadium was ensured. We are ready to provide our compatriots with the necessary assistance. Such behavior is unacceptable - Iotova wrote.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, stressed that “aggression and violence have no place in a civilized Europe.”

I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the attack on Bulgarian citizens before PFC Levski’s match in Marseille. We share the view that aggression and violence have no place in a civilized Europe. I thank President Macron for his personal interest in this matter, for the medical assistance provided by the French authorities to those injured, for the measures taken to ensure the safety of Bulgarian citizens, and also for ensuring that those responsible will be held accountable - Radev said.

At the same time, French supporters were backed by Manuel Bompard, a French deputy in the National Assembly of France from the left-wing party "La France Insoumise."

This evening, at the Vélodrome stadium, a supporter of Levski (Sofia) was filmed giving a Nazi salute. Glory to the Marseille supporters who responded with an anti-fascist anthem. There is no place for the far right in our stadiums Bompard wrote.

A Marseille fan account published a video allegedly showing a Levski supporter giving a Nazi salute toward Marseille supporters.

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