Mariupol residents complain that sewage has been flowing to the sea for a month

Residents of occupied Mariupol are complaining about sewage leaks that have been flowing into the Sea of Azov for a month, as well as environmental damage caused by Russians. This is reported by the Mariupol City Council in the telegram channel, UNN reports.

Residents of Kuindzhi Street in Mariupol are concerned that for a month now, leaking sewage has been mixing with groundwater and entering the sea near the city's beach.

The townspeople filed applications with the local water utility, but the utility company does not take any action, - Mariupol city council writes.

According to residents, the Russians have caused significant damage to the city's ecosystem over the past two years.

The Kalchyk River is being polluted, and the number of illegal landfills is growing. As a result, last summer, the bodies of dead fish and dolphins were repeatedly washed up on the shores of the Azov Sea, - they added.

