Mariah Carey lost her mother and sister on the same day

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123401 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127167 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208329 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158650 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155870 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203594 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112556 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105169 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 84830 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 58808 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102548 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 95635 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 43596 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208329 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191699 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218286 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206156 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 21507 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 39174 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152373 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151502 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155491 views
Mariah Carey lost her mother and sister on the same day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17762 views

Mariah Carey announced the death of her mother and sister last weekend. Patricia Carey, an opera singer, inspired her daughter's work, and Mariah had an estranged relationship with her sister Alison.

The mother and sister of 55-year-old singer Mariah Carey died last weekend. The singer confirmed this in a statement to CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

The artist did not specify how her mother and sister died.

I am heartbroken that I lost my mother last weekend. Unfortunately, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed to have been able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed away

- Carrie said.

Patricia Carey, was an opera singer and recorded with her daughter before her death. Mariah Carey had previously told CBS that her mother was the first person to inspire her to create.

My mom was working on the musical Rigoletto, and she kept rehearsing one part over and over and over again. And then she messed it up. And I told her how it was supposed to sound and sang it. Then my mom decided: “Okay, she definitely has a special ear. And let me encourage it.”

- said Carrie.

As Variety reported, Mariah Carey had an estranged relationship with her older sister Alison. In her memoirs, the singer wrote: “it is emotionally and physically safer for me to have no contact” with Alison and her brother Morgan.

The singer's Grammy Award-winning father, Alfred Roy Carey, died of cancer in 2002.

Recall 

French film legend Alain Delon has died in France at the age of 88. His family reported that the actor passed away peacefully at his home in Soul, surrounded by his three children and family.

Legendary American TV host Phil Donahue has died at the age of 8819.08.24, 18:53 • 17050 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Culture

