Mariah Carey lost her mother and sister on the same day

The mother and sister of 55-year-old singer Mariah Carey died last weekend. The singer confirmed this in a statement to CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

The artist did not specify how her mother and sister died.

I am heartbroken that I lost my mother last weekend. Unfortunately, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed to have been able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed away - Carrie said.

Patricia Carey, was an opera singer and recorded with her daughter before her death. Mariah Carey had previously told CBS that her mother was the first person to inspire her to create.

My mom was working on the musical Rigoletto, and she kept rehearsing one part over and over and over again. And then she messed it up. And I told her how it was supposed to sound and sang it. Then my mom decided: “Okay, she definitely has a special ear. And let me encourage it.” - said Carrie.

As Variety reported, Mariah Carey had an estranged relationship with her older sister Alison. In her memoirs, the singer wrote: “it is emotionally and physically safer for me to have no contact” with Alison and her brother Morgan.

The singer's Grammy Award-winning father, Alfred Roy Carey, died of cancer in 2002.

Recall

