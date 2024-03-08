March 8: International Women's Day, World Women Brewers Day

Today, March 8, marks the Day for the Struggle for Women's Rights (International Women's Day). The event, around which there have been numerous disputes in Ukraine in recent years about whether it should be celebrated at all, is being discussed by UNN .

It was on March 8, 1857, that the first demonstration of factory workers took place in New York City, demanding decent wages and a reduction in the working day from 16 to 10 hours.

The rally also raised the issue of women's access to education and voting.

According to one version, it was on the occasion of this event that the date of the International Women's Day was set, initiated in the early twentieth century by German public and political figures Clara Zetkin and Rosa Luxemburg.

Since 1975, International Women's Day has been recognized by the United Nations.

In many countries around the world, today's event is celebrated in the context of the struggle for women's rights, and in most cases, it is not included in national holiday calendars. In the Soviet Union, in the second half of the twentieth century, March 8 took on a completely different meaning and became a purely Women's Day, when men gave their wives, mothers, daughters, work colleagues, etc. flowers, various gifts, and organized various festive events for them .

For this reason, Ukrainian society has been debating for years whether to celebrate today's event in this context or to exclude it from the national holiday calendar and introduce the Day of the Ukrainian Woman instead.

Today, you can still join the celebration of World Women Brewers Day. The event was first celebrated in 2014. About 300 breweries from more than 30 countries joined the event.

The event aims to promote diversity and inclusion in the brewing industry. Historically, brewing has been a male-dominated industry, and women have faced many obstacles when trying to make a career in brewing.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Theophilus the Confessor, who lived in Constantinople in the 13th century.

The preacher and theologian Theophylact was a strong opponent of the iconoclasts. He spoke out against them with expository speeches and even criticized the rulers who supported them.

For this, Theophylact was locked up in a remote fortress, where he died after 30 years of exile.

Athanasius and Volodymyr celebrate their name days on March 8.