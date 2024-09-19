ukenru
Actual
Man who jumped from 5th floor in Irpin is in serious condition - police

Man who jumped from 5th floor in Irpin is in serious condition - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103837 views

The man jumped from the 5th floor of the dormitory of the Irpin College of NUBiP. He is alive, but in serious condition with numerous fractures, and doctors are fighting for his life.

The man who jumped from the fifth floor of the dormitory of the Irpin College of NUBiP today, September 19, is in serious condition. This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region to the journalist of UNN.

We confirm this case. The police are currently establishing the circumstances at the scene, identifying the victim and the causes of the incident. He is in the hospital, doctors are fighting for his life, his condition is serious

- the police said.

Recall

Today, on September 19, a man fell from the fifth floor of the dormitory of the Irpin College of NUBiP . According to eyewitnesses, he is alive, but has numerous fractures of his limbs.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

