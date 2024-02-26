Man sets himself on fire near Israeli embassy in Washington, DC

A man set himself on fire near the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. This is reported by The Hill with reference to the local fire department, UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, both the ambulance and fire departments arrived at the scene a little before 13:00 local time and found the man with burns in front of the embassy.

The Israeli Embassy has not yet commented on this issue, the publication writes.

After the war between Hamas and Israel broke out on October 7 last year, there were several large demonstrations in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

