At a train station in the Czech Republic, a young man doused himself with flammable liquid and set himself on fire

Today, at a railway station in the Czech Republic, a young man probably poured flammable liquid on himself and burned to death on the platform between parked cars near the ticket office building, Novinky reports, citing local police, UNN writes.

"Since this morning, we have been investigating the death of a young man who was found on the platform of the Olomouc railway station. Most likely, it was a suicide. The cause of death was most likely manipulation with fire," the police said.

According to Yau, paramedics were unable to help the young man. They were called to examine the body.

The circumstances of the tragic incident are under investigation. Police dogs were used at the scene to detect combustion products.

