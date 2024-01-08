In Russia, a 16-year-old boy tried to set fire to a military plane, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

The Chelyabinsk court of the Russian Federation arrested a 16-year-old teenager for two months on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a military bomber plane at the Shagol airfield.

"A 16-year-old Dagestani man accused of trying to set fire to a military plane in Chelyabinsk has been sent to a pre-trial detention center for two months. This decision was made by the Traktorozavodsky District Court," RosMedia reported.

It is known that the young man is studying and living with his parents. An investigation is already allegedly underway against him for an arson attack on a railroad in Dagestan. Investigators believe that the boy tried to set fire to a Sukhoi bomber at the Shagol military airfield in Chelyabinsk. According to media reports, the plane was quickly extinguished.

At the same time, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry previously reported that a Su-34 burned down at the Shagol airfield on the night of January 4 . The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on this information.