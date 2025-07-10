Man killed by drone strike in Nikopol district
Kyiv • UNN
In the Pokrovsk community of Nikopol district, a 67-year-old man died as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike. The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but could not be saved.
As a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on the Pokrovska community in Nikopol region, a man was killed. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.
In the Pokrovska community, Nikopol region, a 67-year-old man died. He sustained injuries from an FPV drone strike. The wounded man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, unfortunately, he could not be saved.
Addition
A Russian KAB hit the residential sector of Mezhova village, destroying a rescuer's house and injuring him and his wife. The injured were hospitalized, and a fire broke out covering 300 sq. m.
