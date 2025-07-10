Man killed by drone strike in Nikopol district

As a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on the Pokrovska community in Nikopol region, a man was killed. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

In the Pokrovska community, Nikopol region, a 67-year-old man died. He sustained injuries from an FPV drone strike. The wounded man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, unfortunately, he could not be saved. - the message states.

Addition

A Russian KAB hit the residential sector of Mezhova village, destroying a rescuer's house and injuring him and his wife. The injured were hospitalized, and a fire broke out covering 300 sq. m.

