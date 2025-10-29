Man filmed entertainment content in a cap with the emblem of the National Police: he faces a large fine

In Odesa region, a 29-year-old man filmed entertainment content wearing a cap with the emblem of the National Police. He faces a fine of UAH 34,000, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa region police.

Details

Today, October 29, while monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a video in which a man in a cap with the emblem of the National Police of Ukraine participates in filming entertainment content.

During the inspection, it was established that the 29-year-old citizen has no relation to service in the police.

He explained that it was a joke for social networks, and that he did not know that such actions are punishable by law.

Police officers drew up a protocol against the man under Part 1 of Article 184-3 (illegal use of the name and signs of belonging to the National Police of Ukraine) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The maximum penalty that the court can impose on the offender is a fine of UAH 34,000.

Teenagers filmed video in police uniform to Russian rap, parents fined - police