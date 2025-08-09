$41.460.00
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Teenagers filmed video in police uniform to Russian rap, parents fined - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Police found a video online where two 15-year-old teenagers in police uniform were dancing and singing to Russian rap. An administrative protocol was drawn up against the parents for improper performance of duties.

Teenagers filmed video in police uniform to Russian rap, parents fined - police

In Kyiv, two teenagers filmed provocative videos in police uniform; law enforcement officers brought the parents of the "bloggers" to justice, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

Police officers discovered the violation while monitoring the Internet.

"In the published video, a girl and a boy, dressed in police uniform, were having fun, singing and dancing to Russian rap," the police reported.

Law enforcement officers identified the underage "bloggers." "They turned out to be two 15-year-old residents of the capital. They explained that they shot the video for fun during their friend's birthday celebration," the police said.

Juvenile police conducted a preventive conversation with the minors, and administrative materials were drawn up against their parents under Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - improper performance by parents of their duties regarding the upbringing of children; they face a considerable fine.

Julia Shramko

