Teenagers filmed video in police uniform to Russian rap, parents fined - police

In Kyiv, two teenagers filmed provocative videos in police uniform; law enforcement officers brought the parents of the "bloggers" to justice, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

Police officers discovered the violation while monitoring the Internet.

"In the published video, a girl and a boy, dressed in police uniform, were having fun, singing and dancing to Russian rap," the police reported.

Law enforcement officers identified the underage "bloggers." "They turned out to be two 15-year-old residents of the capital. They explained that they shot the video for fun during their friend's birthday celebration," the police said.

Juvenile police conducted a preventive conversation with the minors, and administrative materials were drawn up against their parents under Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - improper performance by parents of their duties regarding the upbringing of children; they face a considerable fine.

