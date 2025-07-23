Filmed provocative videos in police uniform: bloggers fined in Kyiv

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers brought to administrative responsibility bloggers who, for entertainment, filmed videos in police uniform. In the frame, they imitated document checks and detentions, creating a false impression of police activity and discrediting its work. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the police, the individuals involved are residents of the capital who have no relation to law enforcement agencies. All actions were aimed solely at gaining popularity on social networks.

It was established that the participants of the video content are residents of the capital who have no relation to service in the police. The so-called "actors" impersonated law enforcement officers to create entertaining content and hype on social networks - the police noted.

Administrative protocols were drawn up against three individuals under Art. 184-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - illegal use of signs of belonging to the National Police. The sanction of the article provides for a fine of up to 34 thousand hryvnias. Two more Kyiv residents will be held responsible under Art. 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (petty hooliganism), as they also participated in the creation of the content.

Recall

