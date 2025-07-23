$41.770.05
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 50186 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 70183 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 113834 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 111984 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 101633 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 78294 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 76712 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Filmed provocative videos in police uniform: bloggers fined in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2116 views

In Kyiv, bloggers were brought to administrative responsibility for filming videos in police uniform, where they imitated checks and detentions. Three individuals received protocols for illegal use of police insignia, and two more for petty hooliganism.

Filmed provocative videos in police uniform: bloggers fined in Kyiv

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers brought to administrative responsibility bloggers who, for entertainment, filmed videos in police uniform. In the frame, they imitated document checks and detentions, creating a false impression of police activity and discrediting its work. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the police, the individuals involved are residents of the capital who have no relation to law enforcement agencies. All actions were aimed solely at gaining popularity on social networks.

It was established that the participants of the video content are residents of the capital who have no relation to service in the police. The so-called "actors" impersonated law enforcement officers to create entertaining content and hype on social networks

 - the police noted.

Administrative protocols were drawn up against three individuals under Art. 184-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - illegal use of signs of belonging to the National Police. The sanction of the article provides for a fine of up to 34 thousand hryvnias. Two more Kyiv residents will be held responsible under Art. 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (petty hooliganism), as they also participated in the creation of the content.

Recall

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers brought to justice "bloggers" who, while intoxicated, boasted about having unregistered weapons during a live broadcast. Administrative protocols were drawn up against them for hooliganism and appearing in a state of intoxication.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv
