Man dies in private clinic in Kyiv after antipsychotic injection, doctor suspected - prosecutor's office

In Kyiv, in a private clinic where patients with alcohol addiction are treated, a man's heart stopped after a drug was administered, and the doctor was notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

"... a 29-year-old doctor of one of the private medical institutions was notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the death of a patient (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

The Kyiv resident, as reported, was undergoing inpatient treatment at a private clinic that provides assistance to patients with alcohol addiction. He was admitted to the medical facility with signs of alcohol intoxication.

"It was established that during the provision of medical care, the patient was not examined, no laboratory tests were performed, and no diagnosis was made. That is, only the anamnesis of the disease was collected," the prosecutor's office noted.

Subsequently, the man's condition, as indicated, worsened, he began to behave inadequately, so the doctor and paramedic tried to calm the patient. "For this, he was injected with an antipsychotic drug that was supposed to reduce agitation and decrease the man's activity," the prosecutor's office reported.

"After the administration of this drug, the patient's condition sharply worsened - his heart stopped. Despite the resuscitation performed, the man died," the prosecutor's office said.

The forensic medical examination, as indicated, "confirmed the presence of a causal link between the doctor's actions and the onset of death." "The instructions for the medical drug that was administered to the patient require an ECG to detect possible heart pathologies, which was not done," the prosecutor's office indicated.