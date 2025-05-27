Death of a boy during dental treatment in Lviv: defense claims mobilization of the accused dentist

In Lviv, the court is considering the case of a doctor accused of the death of a child during dental treatment. The defendant's lawyers appealed to the courts to suspend the criminal proceedings in connection with her conscription for military service, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

At the court hearing, the defense filed a motion to the court to suspend the criminal proceedings in connection with the mobilization of the accused - the statement reads.

Details

In response to the lawyers' appeal, the prosecution filed a motion to change the measure of restraint, from house arrest at night to detention.

"We will categorically object to the suspension of the case", - emphasized in the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

In addition to changing the measure of restraint, prosecutors asked the court to authorize the detention of the suspect for her forced appearance in court.

According to law enforcement officers, this is necessary to ensure consideration of the motion to change the measure of restraint and to avoid further delays in the trial.

Let us remind you

The incident occurred in December 2023, in one of Lviv's private dental clinics. During dental treatment, a five-year-old boy died.

According to preliminary conclusions, the death may have been caused by medical error.

The case was qualified under the article on improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which led to serious consequences.

Reference

The doctor was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 140 (Improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker), Part 5 of Article 27 - Part 3 of Article 358 (Forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps, committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy), Part 4 of Article 358 (Use of a knowingly forged document) and Article 138 (Illegal medical activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The maximum penalty provided for by the sanctions of the articles is imprisonment for up to five years.