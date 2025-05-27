Death of a boy during dental treatment in Lviv: defense claims mobilization of the accused dentist

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 6990 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 15389 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 39051 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 97019 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 180908 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 164747 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 170757 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161739 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113005 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99754 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.4m/s
54%
746mm
Popular news

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

May 27, 06:05 AM • 73347 views

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

May 27, 06:37 AM • 21057 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 59492 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

08:52 AM • 44112 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 36460 views
Publications

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 6990 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 143761 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 533985 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 565506 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 513560 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Mikhail Fedorov

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 36643 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

08:52 AM • 44291 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 59656 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 57325 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 80510 views
Actual

Diia (service)

KAB-250

SpaceX Starship

Starlink

The New York Times

Death of a boy during dental treatment in Lviv: defense claims mobilization of the accused dentist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In Lviv, lawyers of the doctor accused of the child's death are asking to suspend the case due to service in the Armed Forces. The prosecutor's office is asking to take her into custody for delaying the process.

Death of a boy during dental treatment in Lviv: defense claims mobilization of the accused dentist

In Lviv, the court is considering the case of a doctor accused of the death of a child during dental treatment. The defendant's lawyers appealed to the courts to suspend the criminal proceedings in connection with her conscription for military service, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

At the court hearing, the defense filed a motion to the court to suspend the criminal proceedings in connection with the mobilization of the accused 

- the statement reads.

Details

In response to the lawyers' appeal, the prosecution filed a motion to change the measure of restraint, from house arrest at night to detention.

"We will categorically object to the suspension of the case", - emphasized in the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

In addition to changing the measure of restraint, prosecutors asked the court to authorize the detention of the suspect for her forced appearance in court.

According to law enforcement officers, this is necessary to ensure consideration of the motion to change the measure of restraint and to avoid further delays in the trial.

Let us remind you

The incident occurred in December 2023, in one of Lviv's private dental clinics. During dental treatment, a five-year-old boy died.

According to preliminary conclusions, the death may have been caused by medical error.

The case was qualified under the article on improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which led to serious consequences.

Reference

The doctor was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 140 (Improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker), Part 5 of Article 27 - Part 3 of Article 358 (Forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps, committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy), Part 4 of Article 358 (Use of a knowingly forged document) and Article 138 (Illegal medical activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The maximum penalty provided for by the sanctions of the articles is imprisonment for up to five years.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv
Brent
$63.91
Bitcoin
$109,615.20
S&P 500
$5,876.68
Tesla
$347.46
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,321.29
Ethereum
$2,648.21