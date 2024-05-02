Man detained in Tel Aviv for attempting to attack Netanyahu's motorcade

A man who allegedly tried to attack the motorcade of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was detained in the center of Tel Aviv, UNN reports with reference to ynet.

Police said they detained a 58-year-old man this evening (Thursday) on suspicion of "attempting to attack Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's motorcade on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv." According to the police, he obstructed traffic and then allegedly tried to attack the convoy. The suspect was taken to the police station for questioning.