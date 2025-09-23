Man arrested in US for pointing laser pointer at Trump's helicopter

The US Secret Service arrested a man on suspicion of shining a laser at Marine One, the presidential helicopter, as it was departing from the White House with President Donald Trump on board. This was reported by NBC News, citing case materials, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when a Secret Service officer noticed a shirtless man "talking loudly to himself" on Constitution Avenue.

When the officer approached him and shined a flashlight on him, the man in response "aimed and shined a red laser beam into the officer's face."

After that, the man, later identified as Jacob Samuel Winkler, aimed the beam at Marine One, which was flying low over the Ellipse.

The Secret Service officer stated that he understood the danger to Marine One and everyone on board. The suspect's actions created a risk of blinding and disorienting the pilot, especially during low-altitude flight near other helicopters (US Marine Corps, US Park Police) and the Washington Monument. This created a threat of an aviation accident.

The officer immediately detained Winkler, confiscated his laser pointer, and handcuffed him. After being detained, the man knelt down and repeated several times: "I must apologize to Donald Trump."

Investigators reported that he also had a fixed-blade knife about 7.5 cm long.

During further questioning, Winkler "confessed to pointing a red laser pointer at Marine One" and "said he was unaware of the prohibition. According to him, he often shines a laser at various objects, such as road signs." - the post says.

According to NBC News, aiming a laser beam at an aircraft is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

