Man and woman wounded in Lviv during morning attack - OVO

Two people were injured in the morning attack in Lviv. They are a man and a woman who live in houses on Naukova Street. They have cut wounds. They were treated on the spot. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the RVA confirmed that an infrastructure facility in Lviv was hit. According to him, the fire is currently ongoing.

An explosive wave has blown out some windows in 16 residential buildings on Naukova Street, damaging cars parked nearby. All services are working at the scene. Kozitsky informed

Recall

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported on the shelling of the city during the enemy attack. According to him, a blast wave smashed windows in several buildings on Naukova Street in Lviv.

According to his information, more than 10 missiles were fired at region , and an infrastructure facility was hit.

