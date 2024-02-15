Poltava region undergoes enemy attack at night, warehouse hit - OVA

On the night of February 15, Poltava region suffered an enemy attack, a warehouse in Myrhorod district was hit, and a fire broke out, with no casualties, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

"The enemy attacked Poltava region at night. They hit a warehouse in Myrhorod district. This caused a fire on an area of 100 square meters. Luckily, there were no casualties or injuries," Pronin said on Telegram.

