Poltava region undergoes enemy attack at night, warehouse hit - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
A warehouse in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region in Ukraine came under enemy attack and caught fire on the night of February 15. There were no casualties or injuries.
On the night of February 15, Poltava region suffered an enemy attack, a warehouse in Myrhorod district was hit, and a fire broke out, with no casualties, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin said on Thursday, UNN reports .
Details
"The enemy attacked Poltava region at night. They hit a warehouse in Myrhorod district. This caused a fire on an area of 100 square meters. Luckily, there were no casualties or injuries," Pronin said on Telegram.
