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Malta and the island of Gozo left without electricity due to an accident at an LNG facility - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

More than 30 localities in Malta and Gozo were left without electricity due to equipment failure at the LNG facility. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Malta and the island of Gozo left without electricity due to an accident at an LNG facility - Bild

On Thursday, September 10, a large-scale power outage occurred in Malta, as well as on the neighboring island of Gozo, during the day the previous day. More than 30 settlements were left without electricity, reports Bild, according to UNN.

Details

Air conditioners shut down in homes and hotels, while televisions stopped working in beach bars.

Residents and tourists began reporting the outages en masse. According to Maltese operator Enemalta, the accident occurred due to a sudden equipment failure at the LNG facility. To maintain the stability of the entire power system, electricity had to be temporarily disconnected in a number of areas.

This is not Malta’s first serious blackout in recent weeks. At the end of August, the island of Gozo remained without electricity for 26 hours due to problems with several high-voltage lines. The authorities promised compensation to those affected.

This summer, power outages on the islands have been occurring more frequently than usual. Against the backdrop of increased consumption during the tourist season, Malta is already discussing whether the power system can cope with the load. Enemalta advocates increased investment in the electricity grid.

Backup power sources were activated to restore electricity supplies. In some settlements, power was restored after approximately an hour. The cause of the failure at the Enemalta power-generating facility is still under investigation, the media reported.

Recall

In June of this year, a powerful explosion occurred at the Lourdes Fireworks Factory in Malta. The incident damaged buildings and injured two people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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