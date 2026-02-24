Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv is open to passengers again
Kyiv • UNN
Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station has resumed normal operation. This happened after temporary restrictions related to events marking the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
The capital's metro station "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" is again operating as usual after changes in its operation due to events in the center of Kyiv dedicated to the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.
Details
"Maidan Nezalezhnosti station has resumed normal operation and is open for passenger entry and exit," the post says.
Recall
On February 24, temporary restrictions on road traffic and changes in public transport operation are in effect in Kyiv. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations and events dedicated to the anniversary of the invasion.