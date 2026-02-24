Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv is open to passengers again

$43.300.02
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 11086 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 11003 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 11919 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 12396 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 20339 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 39140 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30398 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 29971 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23569 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
In Volyn, a customs officer registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars, causing the budget to lose 700,000 hryvniasFebruary 24, 01:09 AM • 13002 views
Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - BloombergFebruary 24, 01:47 AM • 17807 views
Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without powerFebruary 24, 02:21 AM • 6732 views
Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigationPhotoFebruary 24, 02:58 AM • 4590 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 15326 views
Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv is open to passengers again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station has resumed normal operation. This happened after temporary restrictions related to events marking the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv is open to passengers again

The capital's metro station "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" is again operating as usual after changes in its operation due to events in the center of Kyiv dedicated to the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

"Maidan Nezalezhnosti station has resumed normal operation and is open for passenger entry and exit," the post says.

Recall

On February 24, temporary restrictions on road traffic and changes in public transport operation are in effect in Kyiv. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations and events dedicated to the anniversary of the invasion.

Alla Kiosak

Kyiv
War in Ukraine
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv