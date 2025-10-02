Macron warns of 'secret army' of Russian bots destroying Western democracies from within

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
07:38 AM • 2534 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 8226 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 10216 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 16823 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM • 13837 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 17633 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 35898 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 46131 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30176 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 52421 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
86%
756mm
Popular news
Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are switching pumping stations to draw water directly from reservoirsOctober 1, 11:36 PM • 9324 views
Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialtyOctober 2, 01:45 AM • 8430 views
In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discoveredPhotoOctober 2, 02:33 AM • 11725 views
Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedure03:06 AM • 11610 views
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhoto05:59 AM • 7226 views
Publications
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 4020 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto05:30 AM • 16823 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 46131 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 37108 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 52421 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Leonid Kuchma
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Copenhagen
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 42806 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 51659 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 34641 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 37538 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 47232 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NASAMS

Macron warns of 'secret army' of Russian bots destroying Western democracies from within

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned of Russia's information warfare against Western democracies, using a 'secret army' of digital bots. He noted that Russia systematically interferes in elections and carries out cyberattacks.

Macron warns of 'secret army' of Russian bots destroying Western democracies from within

French President Emmanuel Macron warned of a serious threat from Russia, which, according to him, is waging an information war against Western democracies using a "secret army" of digital bots. He stated this in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, UNN writes.

We would be naive not to recognize that a Russian secret army is already operating in our democracies. These are faceless digital warriors - bots that manipulate public opinion in France, Germany, and across Europe.

- said Macron.

He noted that Western countries had long underestimated Russia's ability to influence democratic societies. Although Russia is economically weaker than Europe, its military-industrial potential is growing much faster.

"Russia produces more weapons and does so faster. We underestimated its ambitions and ability to destabilize the situation," the French president said.

Macron outlined that Europe is currently in a state of constant confrontation, where Russia is one of the main threats. According to him, the Kremlin systematically interferes in elections, carries out cyberattacks, uses migration flows as a tool of pressure, and also changes its nuclear doctrine.

"Alongside terrorism, Russia is the most serious structural threat to European security," he emphasized.

Macron stressed that democratic societies are particularly vulnerable to manipulation due to openness and freedom of speech. This, in his opinion, is actively used by Russia to undermine trust in institutions, influence elections, and spread disinformation.

Recall

Hundreds of anonymous TikTok accounts are spreading pro-Russian narratives and supporting radical parties ahead of the Czech elections on October 3-4. Czech authorities are fighting a network that is trying to interfere in the elections in favor of anti-systemic parties.

Macron is not particularly enthusiastic about the European Commission's 'drone wall' plan: what he proposes01.10.25, 15:12 • 2960 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
Germany