Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Macron is not particularly enthusiastic about the European Commission's 'drone wall' plan: what he proposes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed skepticism about the European Commission's 'drone wall' proposal, emphasizing the need for early warning systems and countermeasures against drones. He also declared a confrontation with Russia over its aggressive behavior in the information space and cyberattacks.

Macron is not particularly enthusiastic about the European Commission's 'drone wall' plan: what he proposes

French President Emmanuel Macron, "sharing Berlin's skepticism," is "not particularly enthusiastic about the European Commission's 'drone wall' plan," Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

"I am cautious about [such] terms. Everything is much more complicated," Macron said upon arriving at an informal EU summit in Copenhagen.

Instead, the French president emphasized, Europeans need to develop early warning systems (France and Germany are currently cooperating on this issue) and countermeasures against drones, acquire "deterrent" deep strike capabilities, and purchase more air defense systems.

Macron also announced a "confrontation" with Russia.

"We are in a state of confrontation with Russia, which has been behaving extremely aggressively in the information space for several years, including during elections, and is intensifying its cyberattacks," the French president said.

As the publication writes, unlike his Finnish and Danish counterparts, who spoke earlier, Macron refrained from using the word "war," and instead mentioned "hybrid threats in the field of confrontation."

"Anyone who violates airspace is subject to repression: that is our right," Macron said, adding: "We are being tested."

Kallas: Russian airspace violations amount to "state-sponsored terrorism"01.10.25, 14:38 • 750 views

The French president also stressed that seizing frozen Russian assets and using them to support Ukraine risks undermining confidence in European financial institutions and could deter investors, the publication writes.

Finding funds on financial markets by issuing new debt obligations guaranteed by the EU and national budgets is a "very good idea," Macron said. A representative of the Élysée Palace earlier this week stated that France is interested in this option provided the burden of the loan is equally distributed and only if it does not affect France's disastrous public finances, the publication indicates.

European taxpayers should not pay for Russia's war: von der Leyen emphasized a plan for €140 billion from Russian assets for Ukraine01.10.25, 14:55 • 766 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Copenhagen
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany