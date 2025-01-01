Macron: The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East threaten the security of Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron during his New Year's speech noted that the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East also concern Europe, writes UNN.

Details

"The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are not distant conflicts. They directly concern us and threaten our security, our unity and our economy. Therefore, I wish us to be united, determined in 2025," Macron said in his speech.

Macron believes that these conflicts reflect the fact that "the proper functioning of our democracies can never be taken for granted". Therefore, he called on Europe to accelerate its efforts to take control of defense, security and borders.

In addition, the President of France stressed that France must continue to invest in its military rearmament to guarantee the country's sovereignty, the protection of French interests and the security of its citizens.

