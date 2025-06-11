Macron threatens to ban social media for children under 15 after school killing

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that France is ready to introduce a ban on access to social networks for children under 15 if relevant legislation is not adopted at the EU level, as reported by UNN with reference to Western media.

Details

The statement came after an incident at a school in Nogent-sur-Marne, where a 14-year-old fatally stabbed a teacher during a bag check. The National Guard responded to the incident, and Macron believes that social media is one of the factors that exacerbate violent behavior among young people, writes Reuters.

The statement of the President of France was made on France 2.

"We must ban social media for those under 15," Macron said.

The French President also noted that social platforms have the technical ability to verify the age of users and are obliged to implement it, writes The Economic Times.

"Platforms can verify age. Do it," Macron wrote on social network X after the interview.

Reference

French President Emmanuel Macron has long supported the idea of "digital adulthood" from the age of 15. In 2024, he initiated a law requiring parental consent to use social networks before this age.

Recall

As UNN reported, in April this year, France tightened the ban on mobile phones in secondary schools. Students aged 11–15 must leave their phones in special lockers or bags for the whole day.