Macron reveals position on military presence in Ukraine after the war

Macron expressed his position on future security guarantees for Ukraine after the war. This is reported by Le monde, UNN reports.

Details

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that international forces could play a role in stabilizing the situation after peace is achieved in Ukraine.

When discussing the possible presence of foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine, Macron said that France does not intend to sacrifice future generations.

I do not want to sacrifice a generation. The one who made this choice is vladimir putin. France has never contributed to the escalation of the conflict and has never engaged its own armed forces. But peace requires guarantees. Europeans, Americans, and their allies must restrain russia, because without this, it will not fulfill its obligations - Macron said.

The French leader also explained the current assistance to Ukraine, noting that Paris provides weapons and aircraft, but without direct participation in the fighting.

We have no fighter jets on Ukrainian territory, and we have no intention of sending them there - he emphasized.

As for the future, Macron did not rule out the possibility of an international military presence in Ukraine after the war.

What we do not exclude, but within the planned framework with our allies, is the possibility of having forces that, after the conclusion of peace, could contribute to guaranteeing Ukraine's security - added the French president.

Recall

The French President called russia a dangerous and imperialistic military power. Macron emphasized that no one can deny Ukraine's right to join the EU and NATO.

