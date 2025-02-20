Macron reveals position on military presence in Ukraine after the war

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Macron reveals position on military presence in Ukraine after the war

Macron reveals position on military presence in Ukraine after the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

The French president said that international forces could be deployed in Ukraine after peace is reached. Macron emphasized that Paris continues to provide weapons but is not directly involved in the fighting.

Macron expressed his position on future security guarantees for Ukraine after the war. This is reported by Le monde, UNN reports.

Details

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that international forces could play a role in stabilizing the situation after peace is achieved in Ukraine.

When discussing the possible presence of foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine, Macron said that France does not intend to sacrifice future generations.

I do not want to sacrifice a generation. The one who made this choice is vladimir putin. France has never contributed to the escalation of the conflict and has never engaged its own armed forces. But peace requires guarantees. Europeans, Americans, and their allies must restrain russia, because without this, it will not fulfill its obligations

- Macron said.

The French leader also explained the current assistance to Ukraine, noting that Paris provides weapons and aircraft, but without direct participation in the fighting. 

We have no fighter jets on Ukrainian territory, and we have no intention of sending them there

- he emphasized.

As for the future, Macron did not rule out the possibility of an international military presence in Ukraine after the war.

What we do not exclude, but within the planned framework with our allies, is the possibility of having forces that, after the conclusion of peace, could contribute to guaranteeing Ukraine's security

- added the French president.

Recall

The French President called russia a dangerous and imperialistic military power. Macron emphasized that no one can deny Ukraine's right to join the EU and NATO.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

NATO
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ukraine

