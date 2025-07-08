Macron in British Parliament warns against Europe's excessive dependence on US and China

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 3714 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 13396 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 37059 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 67612 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 48524 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 49412 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 54813 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 54806 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45034 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42403 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.2m/s
58%
744mm
Popular news
Bad weather affected eight regions in Ukraine: what is happening in the affected regionsJuly 8, 09:39 AM • 21064 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence ServiceJuly 8, 09:41 AM • 48964 views
Did not declare real estate in Moscow: NABU searched MP KaptelovJuly 8, 11:00 AM • 26712 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 50826 views
Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces03:24 PM • 8074 views
Publications
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 37035 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 52080 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 67583 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 196515 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 182299 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 156923 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 344324 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 180621 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 294927 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 314915 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

Macron in British Parliament warns against Europe's excessive dependence on US and China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21 views

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in the British Parliament, warned Europe against excessive dependence on the United States and China. He emphasized the need to protect democratic models from foreign interference and disinformation.

Macron in British Parliament warns against Europe's excessive dependence on US and China

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in the British Parliament, warned against Europe's "excessive dependence" on the United States and China, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

According to Macron, the continent must "de-risk" from "these double dependencies."

We want an open world. We want to cooperate, but not to be dependent. And every time we are dependent... that's the beginning of our problem.

- said the French president.

He noted that Europe must protect its democratic models from foreign interference, disinformation, and the destructive influence of social media.

The French leader called for new rules in this area.

Otherwise, our future will be determined by those who choose this algorithm

– summarized Macron.

Macron mentioned support for Ukraine at the start of his visit to Britain08.07.25, 13:45 • 988 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9