Macron in British Parliament warns against Europe's excessive dependence on US and China

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in the British Parliament, warned against Europe's "excessive dependence" on the United States and China, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

According to Macron, the continent must "de-risk" from "these double dependencies."

We want an open world. We want to cooperate, but not to be dependent. And every time we are dependent... that's the beginning of our problem. - said the French president.

He noted that Europe must protect its democratic models from foreign interference, disinformation, and the destructive influence of social media.

The French leader called for new rules in this area.

Otherwise, our future will be determined by those who choose this algorithm – summarized Macron.

