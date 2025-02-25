ukenru
Actual
Macron explains the purpose of the European contingent in Ukraine

Macron explains the purpose of the European contingent in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32213 views

European troops will be deployed in Ukraine only after the peace agreement is signed to ensure its implementation. France and the UK have developed a plan to deploy up to 30,000 peacekeepers, but not at the front or in the occupied territories.

The European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to the occupied territories or to the front line, its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of the future peace agreement. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

As for the troops. About a year ago, we talked about the possibility of their work in strategic regions

- Macron said.

He noted that France is now talking about sending troops when a lasting, sustainable peace is signed between Ukraine and Russia to guarantee security.

France has been working on plans together with Britain not to send our troops to the occupied territories or to the front line, but to ensure peace, to ensure the implementation of the signed agreement. That is, it will be a peaceful deployment, not for combat, but for reassurance and solidarity

- explained Macron.

Macron noted that the question is what the US contribution will be.

I spoke to European allies who are ready to join this (deployment of a contingent in Ukraine - ed.). Countries helped Ukraine to provide military capabilities, others provided logistical support on the ground. The question is what the US contribution will be, and when we talked about it, we realized that it may be acceptable for Russia (deployment of the contingent - ed.)

- Macron said.

AddendumAddendum

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

