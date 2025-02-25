The European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to the occupied territories or to the front line, its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of the future peace agreement. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

As for the troops. About a year ago, we talked about the possibility of their work in strategic regions - Macron said.

He noted that France is now talking about sending troops when a lasting, sustainable peace is signed between Ukraine and Russia to guarantee security.

France has been working on plans together with Britain not to send our troops to the occupied territories or to the front line, but to ensure peace, to ensure the implementation of the signed agreement. That is, it will be a peaceful deployment, not for combat, but for reassurance and solidarity - explained Macron.

Macron noted that the question is what the US contribution will be.

I spoke to European allies who are ready to join this (deployment of a contingent in Ukraine - ed.). Countries helped Ukraine to provide military capabilities, others provided logistical support on the ground. The question is what the US contribution will be, and when we talked about it, we realized that it may be acceptable for Russia (deployment of the contingent - ed.) - Macron said.

AddendumAddendum

US President Donald Trump assures that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will accept European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the United Kingdom and France have developed a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European peacekeepers in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow.

