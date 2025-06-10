Macron does not rule out new parliamentary elections in France - Politico

Only a year after dissolving parliament in an attempt to strengthen his grip on power in France, President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out the possibility of holding new parliamentary elections. This is reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that speaking at a press conference in Nice, Macron said he did not want "another dissolution," while he is "not one to give up constitutional powers."

During the UN Ocean Conference, the French president also said he "wants to see more cooperation."

Political parties that are able to form a majority in the National Assembly must show that they can work together, as our neighbors do. That is what democracy is in times when countries are divided. - Macron said.

The publication adds that while this cooperation remains elusive, "the constitutional right to roll the dice again will occupy Macron's mind - whether he admits it or not."

Recall

In April, Bloomberg reported that French President Emmanuel Macron is considering dissolving parliament and holding early elections as early as this fall. He hopes this will increase his popularity within the country.

“Working together for a strong and sovereign Europe": Macron and Starmer congratulate Merz on Bundestag election victory