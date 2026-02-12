$43.030.06
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
The Diplomat

Macron does not plan to meet with Putin "in the coming days"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

French President Emmanuel Macron does not intend to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the coming days. Instead, he is focused on deepening cooperation within the European Union.

Macron does not plan to meet with Putin "in the coming days"

French President Emmanuel Macron does not plan to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the coming days. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

According to Macron, there is currently no urgent need to start a dialogue with Putin; instead, it makes sense to deepen cooperation within the European Union.

"It's not a matter of days; we're preparing everything. I think now we need to focus on ourselves, on what we want to ask for," he said.

the French president said after an informal summit in Belgium.

The publication reminds that in December, Macron announced his intention to resume direct contacts with his Russian counterpart, which had been largely interrupted due to the war in Ukraine, and in early February sent his diplomatic adviser to Moscow to prepare them.

"And what do we want? We want security guarantees for Ukraine, but we also want certain things for Europeans," the French president noted, adding that among the priorities are "the issue of prosperity, the future of our Europe, and the security architecture."

Recall

Recently, Emmanuel Macron stated that he wants to involve European partners in resuming dialogue with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

France will increase pressure on Russia and is working on new sanctions - Macron29.01.26, 10:32 • 13687 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
European Union
France
Ukraine