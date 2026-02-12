Macron does not plan to meet with Putin "in the coming days"

French President Emmanuel Macron does not plan to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the coming days. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

According to Macron, there is currently no urgent need to start a dialogue with Putin; instead, it makes sense to deepen cooperation within the European Union.

"It's not a matter of days; we're preparing everything. I think now we need to focus on ourselves, on what we want to ask for," he said. the French president said after an informal summit in Belgium.

The publication reminds that in December, Macron announced his intention to resume direct contacts with his Russian counterpart, which had been largely interrupted due to the war in Ukraine, and in early February sent his diplomatic adviser to Moscow to prepare them.

"And what do we want? We want security guarantees for Ukraine, but we also want certain things for Europeans," the French president noted, adding that among the priorities are "the issue of prosperity, the future of our Europe, and the security architecture."

Recall

Recently, Emmanuel Macron stated that he wants to involve European partners in resuming dialogue with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

