Macron and Trump discussed Ukraine on the sidelines of the G7 summit

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
07:28 PM • 3928 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 28064 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 68296 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 68805 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 81490 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 166184 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 78631 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 77172 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59965 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56584 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0.9m/s
61%
748mm
Popular news
COVID has a new Nimbus strain: doctors warn of a "very painful" symptomJune 16, 02:03 PM • 3140 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 35983 views
If Russia had not been expelled from the G8, there would be no war now - Trump04:06 PM • 4614 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created 05:56 PM • 15497 views
Air defense is shooting down enemy drones in the Kyiv region. The movement of UAVs over the capital has been recorded. 06:29 PM • 10331 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 132659 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 154049 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 184745 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 256266 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 312972 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created 05:56 PM • 15546 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 36025 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 104382 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 88816 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78106 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Macron and Trump discussed Ukraine on the sidelines of the G7 summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1826 views

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Donald Trump before the opening ceremony of the G7 summit. They discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as tariffs and the situation in the Middle East.

Macron and Trump discussed Ukraine on the sidelines of the G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron met with US President Donald Trump ahead of the official opening ceremony of the G7 summit. In particular, they discussed the situation in Ukraine. This was announced by Macron's spokesman, AP reports, UNN reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron held lengthy talks with US President Donald Trump ahead of the official opening ceremony of the G7 summit 

- said Macron's spokesman.

According to him, the two leaders discussed tariffs, the situation in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9