Macron and Trump discussed Ukraine on the sidelines of the G7 summit
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron met with US President Donald Trump ahead of the official opening ceremony of the G7 summit. In particular, they discussed the situation in Ukraine. This was announced by Macron's spokesman, AP reports, UNN reports.
According to him, the two leaders discussed tariffs, the situation in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine.
