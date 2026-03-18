Macron and Scholz to discuss fate of troubled $100 billion FCAS fighter project - media

French and German leaders will discuss the crisis-hit FCAS fighter jet program on Wednesday on the sidelines of a European Union summit, Reuters reports, citing three people familiar with the matter, UNN writes.

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Plans to develop a futuristic air combat system with Spain are hanging by a thread amid a public dispute over control between France's Dassault Aviation and Airbus, which represents Germany and Spain in the 100 billion euro project.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz would meet on Wednesday evening ahead of the March 19-20 summit, but declined to say whether they would discuss FCAS. A German government source said FCAS was one of the topics for discussion.

Macron, along with then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, launched the project in 2017, with Spain joining later.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he was optimistic that Berlin and Paris would continue to cooperate on all important European issues, including security. The German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI) called for the creation of a "German-led fighter within the restructuring of FCAS."

Current plans envision a set of digitally connected manned fighter jets and combat drones from 2040, replacing the Dassault Rafale and the Airbus-backed Eurofighter. The manufacturers have clashed over the next phase, involving a flying demonstrator.

Dassault insists on clearer control over the core fighter jet part of the project, including supplier selection, while offering the same freedom to Airbus in parts where it already nominally leads. Airbus said existing agreements requiring equality between partners should be maintained.

Relations between the two groups have soured to such an extent that few involved in the project believe it will go ahead, but any final decision must be made by the countries' leaders, with many believing Macron is resisting calls from German industry to halt work.

Speaking during a visit to New Delhi last month, Macron dismissed the likelihood that industrial disputes could overshadow government decisions on strategic weapons development.

"There have been disputes between companies; that's the life of business and human organizations. But should that decide the strategy of states? The answer is no," he said at a press conference.

The collapse of the Franco-German-Spanish project, also known by its French initials SCAF, would likely trigger a reshuffling of alliances in Europe's fragmented defense industry, the publication writes.

Until now, Germany has cooperated with Britain on the development of modern fighter jets, which this time is participating in a competing GCAP fighter project with Japan and Italy.

Sweden, which produces the independent Saab Gripen, is analyzing its own future in the fighter market and is also seen as a potential partner for Airbus if FCAS falls apart, the publication writes.

France practiced combat use of Rafale fighters with SCALP missile strike in a scenario against Russia