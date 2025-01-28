ukenru
Actual
Lviv's RECs work in three shifts due to a significant influx of people: what is known

Lviv's RECs work in three shifts due to a significant influx of people: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31091 views

In Lviv, there is a significant influx of people to undergo a military medical commission. About 700 “limitedly fit” people are waiting for a second examination due to delays in passing the VLC until the last deadline.

The queues for the military medical examination in Lviv have increased dramatically due to the fact that many people who had the status of "limitedly fit" delayed the deadline for the medical examination. This is reported by the Lviv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to the city council, in recent weeks, there has been a significant increase in the number of applications to the MEC from citizens with the status of "limited fitness.

"The state provided for 9 months for all those who are partially fit to undergo a re-examination by the MEC for the degree of disability. However, most applicants were not in a hurry to undergo re-examination within the prescribed time and postponed their visit until the deadline. That is why we have recently recorded such a rush in our city MECs. For example, in Sykhiv MEC, if 182 persons of limited fitness passed this examination from May 4 to January 1, then from January 1 to January 20 - 150 people," the city council reported.

It is noted that about 700 persons liable for military service who previously had the status of limited fitness are in the electronic queue for re-entry into the VLC.

"The excitement caused by the re-examination of persons liable for military service does not affect the examinations of people who want to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We ensure mobilization work as a matter of priority. The main and reserve warehouses of our military enlistment offices are involved. We are working at full capacity," said Marta Matyushko, head of the health department of Lviv City Council.

Recall

Persons liable for military service in Ukraine have been given the opportunity to apply for a referral to a military medical commission (MMC) online, which will eliminate the need to stand in line at the MMC.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyHealth
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

