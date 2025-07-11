Lviv region is battling the aftermath of floods: what the affected areas look like now

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 2160 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 8662 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 14951 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 16270 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 17637 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 17735 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 18817 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 27306 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 125947 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 133090 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.9m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villagesJuly 11, 12:48 AM • 23814 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are woundedJuly 11, 01:03 AM • 18753 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze dronesJuly 11, 02:42 AM • 21042 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hitJuly 11, 03:12 AM • 25622 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 29445 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 29647 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 88217 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 125945 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 133087 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 115845 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 906 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 31165 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 173320 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 300496 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 477427 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Lviv region is battling the aftermath of floods: what the affected areas look like now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

In the Lviv region, the liquidation of the consequences of bad weather, caused by the overflowing of the Shchyrka and Zubra rivers, continues. Lviv and 11 territorial communities have been flooded, almost 10 thousand cubic meters of water have been pumped out, 8 people have been rescued, including 5 children.

Lviv region is battling the aftermath of floods: what the affected areas look like now

Flooding in Lviv region affected Lviv and 11 communities, the aftermath is being eliminated, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing how the areas affected by the disaster look today, writes UNN.

Details

"In Lviv region, the elimination of the consequences of bad weather continues. There, due to heavy rains, the Shchyrka and Zubra rivers overflowed their banks. Flooding occurred in Lviv and in the territory of 11 amalgamated territorial communities of the region," the State Emergency Service reported.

Record in almost 60 years: Lviv recorded precipitation at 115% of the monthly norm10.07.25, 13:25 • 1135 views

Currently, as indicated, almost 10 thousand cubic meters of water have already been pumped out.

Emergency workers rescued 8 people, including 5 children.

179 rescuers and 49 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service are involved in eliminating the consequences of the disaster. 21 motor pumps are used to pump out water.

Heavy rains in Lviv region: two rivers overflowed, houses and roads flooded, thousands without electricity10.07.25, 12:47 • 1853 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Lviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9