Lviv region is battling the aftermath of floods: what the affected areas look like now

Flooding in Lviv region affected Lviv and 11 communities, the aftermath is being eliminated, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing how the areas affected by the disaster look today, writes UNN.

"In Lviv region, the elimination of the consequences of bad weather continues. There, due to heavy rains, the Shchyrka and Zubra rivers overflowed their banks. Flooding occurred in Lviv and in the territory of 11 amalgamated territorial communities of the region," the State Emergency Service reported.

Currently, as indicated, almost 10 thousand cubic meters of water have already been pumped out.

Emergency workers rescued 8 people, including 5 children.

179 rescuers and 49 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service are involved in eliminating the consequences of the disaster. 21 motor pumps are used to pump out water.

