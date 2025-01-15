Lviv Mayor: enemy attacked the region's energy infrastructure

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that during today's strike, Russian Federation attacked the region's energy infrastructure, UNN reports.

Details

"During the morning attack, enemy cruise missiles were spotted in the region. As of now, they no longer pose a threat. The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of our region and Ukraine. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in 6 regions, but Lviv is not on the list yet," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram.

Due to the massive attack of the Russian Federation, preventive electricity restrictions have been imposed in Ukraine