Lviv Mayor: enemy attacked the region's energy infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
Russian cruise missiles attacked the energy infrastructure of the Lviv region. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in six regions of Ukraine, but Lviv has not yet been affected.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that during today's strike, Russian Federation attacked the region's energy infrastructure, UNN reports.
Details
"During the morning attack, enemy cruise missiles were spotted in the region. As of now, they no longer pose a threat. The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of our region and Ukraine. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in 6 regions, but Lviv is not on the list yet," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram.
