lukashenko believes that the war in Ukraine will not end this year
Kyiv • UNN
In an interview with the russian media, self-proclaimed president of belarus olexander lukashenko predicted that the russian war in Ukraine will not end this year. This is reported by belarusian propaganda media, UNN reports.
Details
In an interview with russian propagandist skabeyeva, belarusian dictator lukashenko said that the war in Ukraine will not end this year. He suggested that if he were told that the war would end at the end of this year, he would answer: "No, the war will not end this year".
Recall
Lukashenko also stated that russia wants guarantees that Ukraine will not be rearmed after the ceasefire. He also assured that russia would not use nuclear weapons in belarus without the consent of the local authorities.
In addition, the belarusian dictator saidthat the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine could provoke russia to use dangerous weapons.
