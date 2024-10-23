lukashenko will run in the next elections in belarus
Kyiv • UNN
alexander lukashenka announced his intention to run in the presidential election in belarus in 2025. Parliament scheduled the election for January 26, Lukashenka has been president since 1994.
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko says he will run for president again next year. UNN citing BBC.
Yes, Olga, I'll go
Optional
It has become known that the parliament of Belarus has scheduled elections for January 26.Lukashenko has been president of Belarus since 1994. After the elections in 2020, large-scale protests began in the country, which were brutally suppressed.
Recall
Belarus says it has started joint military exercises “West-2025” with Russia.