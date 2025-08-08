$41.460.15
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 22033 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 36495 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 27197 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 57213 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 53394 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 41760 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 34062 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 68388 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24977 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 54717 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 17530 views
Lukashenka explained why Belarus will not send troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Oleksandr Lukashenka stated that Putin did not ask Belarus for military assistance, as this would create more problems. He noted that Belarus has a long border with Ukraine, which would be difficult to control.

Lukashenka explained why Belarus will not send troops to Ukraine

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka stated that Putin did not ask him to send Belarusian troops to help Russia in the war against Ukraine, as this would cause many more problems. In particular, there would be a need to control the long border between Belarus and Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the Belarusian dictator's interview.

Details

When asked if Putin had asked to send Belarusian troops to help Russia, Lukashenka replied that no, because it would provoke many more problems.

Never. Why? Russia perfectly understands that if we openly get involved in this war, we will have more problems. We have a 1500 km border. How much do they have there? 900 km - they are fighting, and another 1500. Russia understands that it will be difficult for us to hold this border, given that not only Ukrainians will fight against us along 1500 km, this will be a reason for NATO troops to enter Ukraine 

- said the Belarusian "president".

He also compared Belarus to North Korea, stating that North Korea has nothing to worry about when sending its troops, as they are far away and can feel safer.

Therefore, this is not North Korea, it is far away, it will take time to get there. It takes 20 minutes for an intercontinental missile to fly over. And here it's 2 minutes

 - Lukashenka explained his concern.

"Trump is right to bend Europe over" - Lukashenka during a conversation with Putin8/8/25, 3:03 PM • 1964 views

Alona Utkina

