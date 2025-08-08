Lukashenka explained why Belarus will not send troops to Ukraine

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka stated that Putin did not ask him to send Belarusian troops to help Russia in the war against Ukraine, as this would cause many more problems. In particular, there would be a need to control the long border between Belarus and Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the Belarusian dictator's interview.

Details

When asked if Putin had asked to send Belarusian troops to help Russia, Lukashenka replied that no, because it would provoke many more problems.

Never. Why? Russia perfectly understands that if we openly get involved in this war, we will have more problems. We have a 1500 km border. How much do they have there? 900 km - they are fighting, and another 1500. Russia understands that it will be difficult for us to hold this border, given that not only Ukrainians will fight against us along 1500 km, this will be a reason for NATO troops to enter Ukraine - said the Belarusian "president".

He also compared Belarus to North Korea, stating that North Korea has nothing to worry about when sending its troops, as they are far away and can feel safer.

Therefore, this is not North Korea, it is far away, it will take time to get there. It takes 20 minutes for an intercontinental missile to fly over. And here it's 2 minutes - Lukashenka explained his concern.

