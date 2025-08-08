"Trump is right to bend Europe over" - Lukashenka during a conversation with Putin

Russian and Belarusian dictators Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko held a conversation. This is reported by Russian "media", transmits UNN.

Details

During the phone conversation, the Belarusian dictator stated that US President Donald Trump "is doing the right thing by bending Europe."

He also declared his "readiness to hold negotiations" between Russia, Ukraine, and the USA in Minsk and invited Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin to Belarus.

At the same time, the Belarusian dictator stated that "Russia will not lose in Ukraine, because their defeat will cost everyone too much."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place as early as next Monday. Rome is being considered as a venue for the meeting.

Also, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that Belarus has developed a draft new law that expands the powers of the army in peacetime to control society and suppress protests.