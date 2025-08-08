$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 1208 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 18464 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 37190 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 29189 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 27381 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 47159 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 23463 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 53802 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 58295 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 29163 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Fox News
Facebook

"Trump is right to bend Europe over" - Lukashenka during a conversation with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

Oleksandr Lukashenka, during a conversation with Volodymyr Putin, stated that Donald Trump is right to "bend Europe over" and offered Minsk for negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the USA. He also emphasized that Russia will not lose in Ukraine.

"Trump is right to bend Europe over" - Lukashenka during a conversation with Putin

Russian and Belarusian dictators Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko held a conversation. This is reported by Russian "media", transmits UNN.

Details

During the phone conversation, the Belarusian dictator stated that US President Donald Trump "is doing the right thing by bending Europe."

He also declared his "readiness to hold negotiations" between Russia, Ukraine, and the USA in Minsk and invited Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin to Belarus.

At the same time, the Belarusian dictator stated that "Russia will not lose in Ukraine, because their defeat will cost everyone too much."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place as early as next Monday. Rome is being considered as a venue for the meeting.

Also, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that Belarus has developed a draft new law that expands the powers of the army in peacetime to control society and suppress protests.

Yevhen Ustimenko

