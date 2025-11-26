$42.400.03
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 21316 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
November 26, 03:41 PM • 13339 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 14021 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
November 26, 03:02 PM • 10101 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
November 26, 02:47 PM • 6674 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
November 26, 02:38 PM • 5066 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 8610 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 21277 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances
November 26, 01:23 PM • 23895 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting
Luhansk mines under threat of closure due to lack of Russian funding - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Representatives of companies controlling mines in temporarily occupied Luhansk region warned the Russian government about the impossibility of extraction without 40 billion rubles. Instead of assistance, the purchase of coal in Kuzbass is being considered, which will destroy the local economy.

Luhansk mines under threat of closure due to lack of Russian funding - CPD

Mines in temporarily occupied Luhansk region may be closed due to lack of funding. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that representatives of companies controlling the captured mines in the region warned the Russian government that mining in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region would be impossible without 40 billion rubles (slightly more than $500 million) from the National Welfare Fund.

Instead of helping local mines, the central government is considering closing the mines and buying coal in Kuzbass, which will finally destroy the remnants of the local economy. The Kremlin, through its gauleiters, promised to "revive the coal cities of Donbas" as part of a national project. In fact, after the occupation, most mines were destroyed or mothballed, thousands of miners were left without work and stable incomes. Nine of the 15 mines transferred to Russia have already been recognized as unprofitable.

- the report says.

The CCD indicates that this situation demonstrates the true price of occupation and the "Russian world."

"Instead of the promised 'revival' - destroyed industry, debts, stopped enterprises and complete dependence of the region on Russia, which is not going to invest in the restoration of Donbas. A similar situation in the coal industry is in Russia itself, where 74% of companies are forced to work at a loss, despite Putin's promises to support the industry," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

In October, the gauleiter of the "LPR" Leonid Pasechnik appealed to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, with a request to facilitate the payment of salaries to miners due to the critical condition of the mines in Luhansk region, most of which were transferred to Russian companies.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomy
Energy
Vladimir Putin
Luhansk Oblast