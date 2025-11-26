Mines in temporarily occupied Luhansk region may be closed due to lack of funding. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that representatives of companies controlling the captured mines in the region warned the Russian government that mining in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region would be impossible without 40 billion rubles (slightly more than $500 million) from the National Welfare Fund.

Instead of helping local mines, the central government is considering closing the mines and buying coal in Kuzbass, which will finally destroy the remnants of the local economy. The Kremlin, through its gauleiters, promised to "revive the coal cities of Donbas" as part of a national project. In fact, after the occupation, most mines were destroyed or mothballed, thousands of miners were left without work and stable incomes. Nine of the 15 mines transferred to Russia have already been recognized as unprofitable. - the report says.

The CCD indicates that this situation demonstrates the true price of occupation and the "Russian world."

"Instead of the promised 'revival' - destroyed industry, debts, stopped enterprises and complete dependence of the region on Russia, which is not going to invest in the restoration of Donbas. A similar situation in the coal industry is in Russia itself, where 74% of companies are forced to work at a loss, despite Putin's promises to support the industry," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

In October, the gauleiter of the "LPR" Leonid Pasechnik appealed to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, with a request to facilitate the payment of salaries to miners due to the critical condition of the mines in Luhansk region, most of which were transferred to Russian companies.

