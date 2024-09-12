Occupants dismantle power supply systems of mines in Luhansk region - RMA

The occupiers are dismantling power supply systems at mines in Luhansk region, raids in occupied Starobilsk have intensified due to an increase in the number of deserters in the Russian army, and more than 100 UAVs have been deployed by Russians near frontline villages. This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, UNN reports.

There is no question of any resumption of production or a "second wind" for coal mining enterprises located in the so-called "lPR". Investors will only accelerate the decline of the industry. And if the cutting of equipment can still be temporarily hidden behind the screen of the allegedly expected reconstruction, the dismantling of power systems, transformers and the disconnection of high-voltage lines that supplied electricity to the mines hints at the opposite, - The regional administration believes.

According to RMA, such work is already underway in Novodruzhesk, Pryvillia and Hirske .

It is also reported that the number of deserters among the Russian military stationed in the occupied territory of Luhansk region has increased. Raids by the military police of the Russian Ministry of Defense have intensified in the cities of the self-proclaimed "luhansk people's republic".

In particular, in Starobilsk, the invaders' police officers are checking the documents of almost every male passerby, - RMA noted.

The enemy sent 106 unmanned aerial vehicles to Nevske and Makiivka yesterday, firing 25 times from artillery systems.

The Russians tried to advance near Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Hrekivka and Tverdokhlibove.

The enemy is continuously shelling the settlements near the contact line. Therefore, every day we offer local residents of de-occupied villages to evacuate. However, the fewer people stay there, the harder it is to persuade them. For example, 17 people live in Nevskoye, and three more in Novolyubovka. We are holding discussions with everyone. We will help those who want to leave, provide temporary housing and solve the most urgent issues, - Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, emphasized.

