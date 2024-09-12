Occupants dismantle power supply systems of mines in Luhansk region - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118327 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120906 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197206 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152890 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152551 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142786 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197794 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112415 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186572 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90105 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66332 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 45553 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74255 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52092 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197207 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186575 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213384 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201533 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 8391 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149636 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152990 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143922 views
Actual
Occupants dismantle power supply systems of mines in Luhansk region - RMA

Occupants dismantle power supply systems of mines in Luhansk region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21565 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, Russians are dismantling power supply systems for mines and intensifying raids due to desertions.

The occupiers are dismantling power supply systems at mines in Luhansk region, raids in occupied Starobilsk have intensified due to an increase in the number of deserters in the Russian army, and more than 100 UAVs have been deployed by Russians near frontline villages. This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, UNN reports.

There is no question of any resumption of production or a "second wind" for coal mining enterprises located in the so-called "lPR". Investors will only accelerate the decline of the industry. And if the cutting of equipment can still be temporarily hidden behind the screen of the allegedly expected reconstruction, the dismantling of power systems, transformers and the disconnection of high-voltage lines that supplied electricity to the mines hints at the opposite,

- The regional administration believes.

According to RMA, such work is already underway in Novodruzhesk, Pryvillia and Hirske .

It is also reported that the number of deserters among the Russian military stationed in the occupied territory of Luhansk region has increased. Raids by the military police of the Russian Ministry of Defense have intensified in the cities of the self-proclaimed "luhansk people's republic".

In particular, in Starobilsk, the invaders' police officers are checking the documents of almost every male passerby,

- RMA noted.

Optional

The enemy sent 106 unmanned aerial vehicles to Nevske and Makiivka yesterday, firing 25 times from artillery systems.

The Russians tried to advance near Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Hrekivka and Tverdokhlibove.

The enemy is continuously shelling the settlements near the contact line. Therefore, every day we offer local residents of de-occupied villages to evacuate. However, the fewer people stay there, the harder it is to persuade them. For example, 17 people live in Nevskoye, and three more in Novolyubovka. We are holding discussions with everyone. We will help those who want to leave, provide temporary housing and solve the most urgent issues,

- Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, emphasized.

The Russians tried to advance near Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Hrekivka and Tverdokhlibove.

There were 105 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Ukrainian defense forces destroyed two important enemy targets12.09.24, 08:49 • 18080 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising