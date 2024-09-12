There were 105 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Ukrainian defense forces destroyed two important enemy targets

In the frontline, 105 combat engagements were registered over the last day. Most attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk sector - 30. Defense forces struck enemy concentration areas 32 times and hit two important Russian targets, in particular. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 12, UNN reports .

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched seven missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using 16 missiles, 70 air strikes (including 84 combat aircraft), and fired 5,028 times, 145 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 32 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and weapons, destroying six air defense systems, three guns at firing positions, one electronic warfare station, two remote mining facilities and two other important objects of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. Three combat engagements took place in the areas of Hatyshche, Lypky and Tykhy.

In the Kupyansk sector, 16 enemy attacks were registered. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled 11 occupants' assaults in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Teverdokhlibove and Dibrova.

In the Northern sector , Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near Vyymka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out six attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Dachne.

Our defenders repelled 30 attacks in the Pokrovske direction . The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ukrayinske and Heorhiivka. In total, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in this area 23 times.

In the Vremivske direction, the occupiers made four attacks on our positions in the direction of Vuhledar. The enemy was not successful.

In the Orikhivsk sector , two unsuccessful engagements took place near Mala Tokmachka in the vicinity of Mariupol.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, no losses of positions or territories were reported. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the VOlynsk and Polissya directions. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, actively using aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation and shelling border settlements.

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

