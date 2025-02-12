Lubinets explains how he sees education in the occupied territories

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Lubinets explains how he sees education in the occupied territories

Lubinets explains how he sees education in the occupied territories

Dmytro Lubinets called for the preservation of distance education for children in the occupied territories. The Ombudsman also initiates the creation of a single information portal for students from the TOT.

The Ukrainian government should not reduce online education, but rather expand it to keep in touch with young people in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a briefing, reports UNN.

He emphasized that earlier a decision was almost made to restrict distance education, but due to the risk of losing access to Ukrainian resources, this was unacceptable.

The Ombudsman is also initiating the creation of a single website with all the necessary information for children from the TOT, as the current system is scattered and difficult to access.

We, in particular, expressed our position of categorical rejection of this, because it is precisely for children living in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine that this online learning should be left, because, in my opinion, this is the only tool to keep in touch with them. This is the first thing. Secondly, we need to continue paying salaries to teachers who work in such schools and provide similar educational services through online communication. Thirdly, we understand that the Russian Federation is already doing everything it can to limit the access of Ukrainian citizens from the TOT to Ukraine's information resources

- Lubinets said

He noted that, on the contrary, it is necessary to come up with new initiatives, launch information programs and campaigns.

Lubinets said that their office initiated communication with five thousand teachers who work with children living in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. According to him, this is necessary to ensure that teachers have information about the possibility of children leaving, available support, and simplified conditions for admission to Ukrainian higher education institutions.

At the same time, Lubinets emphasized that this is not the main mandate of their work. According to him, they have to respond to the actions of the executive branch, local government and law enforcement in cases of human rights violations. In his opinion, there are shortcomings in this area on the part of the relevant structures, and that is why his office is initiating new approaches.

But my main goal is to encourage those ministries that are already responsible for this to develop state policies and develop tools for these state policies

- the Ombudsman said.

He emphasized that we need to look for new tools to convey the information that Ukraine has created conditions for young people from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to enter Ukrainian higher and secondary education institutions.

Lubinets noted that when talking to children who have moved, they often point to the problem of obtaining information. According to him, the Russians restrict access, and those in the temporarily occupied territories are afraid that they can be tracked when visiting Ukrainian websites.

He emphasized that it would be much easier if there was a single resource where all the necessary information could be quickly obtained. However, according to him, representatives of the ministries did not support the idea of creating such a website, explaining that different agencies are involved in education, social support, and the reunification of Ukrainians.

He noted that even in Kyiv, it is difficult to find all the information about support programs, and it is even more difficult for children in the TOT. Mr. Lubinets believes that it is urgent to develop a single resource with a simple name, accessible to both Ukrainians in the TOT and those who are abroad and want to return.

Lubinets emphasized that there is a lot of talk about uniting Ukrainians, but no real tools are being created to bring them back to the government-controlled territory.

Recall

Russians are forcibly recruiting children from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine to military institutions of the Russian Federation, preparing them for future wars. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

