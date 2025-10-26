Loud Louvre robbery: investigation suspects robbers had accomplices among museum staff

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
10:21 AM • 1094 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 8168 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
09:07 AM • 4746 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
08:50 AM • 8818 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 13228 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
07:14 AM • 13663 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 35708 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 64902 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 58889 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 53228 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2m/s
65%
743mm
Popular news
Night attack on Kyiv: five injured, including childrenOctober 26, 12:48 AM • 11065 views
"Russia's borders don't end anywhere": Putin's envoy brought candies with the dictator's quotes to the USAPhotoOctober 26, 02:19 AM • 39856 views
The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many childrenOctober 26, 02:41 AM • 38358 views
Macron's wife Brigitte mistakenly appeared on tax portal under male name: investigation launchedOctober 26, 03:16 AM • 4310 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injuredPhoto05:24 AM • 28048 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 8092 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 52720 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 81280 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 64713 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 85858 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 29140 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 35006 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 35652 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 36610 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 39213 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Shahed-136
Heating
Series

Loud Louvre robbery: investigation suspects robbers had accomplices among museum staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Detectives investigating the over $100 million Louvre robbery have uncovered digital evidence of a museum guard's cooperation with the criminals. The gang obtained confidential information about the security system and stole eight jewels from the French crown.

Loud Louvre robbery: investigation suspects robbers had accomplices among museum staff

Detectives investigating the Louvre robbery of over $100 million have found evidence of accomplices among museum staff. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Sources close to the investigation claim that digital evidence indicates that a security employee was in contact with individuals believed to be criminals before the robbery. It is believed that the gang was provided with confidential internal information about the museum's security system before the raid.

There is digital evidence that indicates cooperation between one of the museum's guards and the thieves. Confidential information about the museum's security was passed on, that's how they learned about the breach 

- a source said.

It is believed that the evidence includes recordings and messages.

Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects26.10.25, 11:07 • 4704 views

Add

France is still reeling from the robbery of the world's most famous museum. The thieves posed as maintenance workers and entered the Apollo Gallery on the right bank of the Seine in a truck equipped with a 27-kilogram furniture lift. The robbers entered the Apollo Gallery in broad daylight.

The thieves slipped in and out in a matter of minutes, stealing eight jewels from the French crown. This loss is now often compared to the Notre Dame fire in 2019.

Experts warn that even if the police catch the gang, it will be too late to save the jewels, as they have most likely already been melted down and sold.

More than 100 detectives are involved in the investigation, led by the Anti-Gang Brigade of the Judicial Police and the Central Office for Combating Trafficking in Cultural Property.

Earlier this week, Laurence des Cars, director of the Louvre, informed the French Senate Committee that no security cameras were monitoring the second-floor balcony from which the thieves gained access to the museum.

Unfortunately, on the side of the Apollo Gallery, the only installed camera is facing west, and therefore does not cover the balcony that was breached 

- she said.

Recall

Five days after the high-profile robbery of the Parisian Louvre, part of the museum's valuable jewelry collection was transferred to the Bank of France for security reasons.

French investigators released a video showing the audacious escape of the criminals after the robbery of the Parisian Louvre. The footage shows two men leaving the museum using a lift installed on a truck, and then disappearing on scooters through the streets of the French capital.

Pavlo Zinchenko

CultureNews of the World
Technology
The Daily Telegraph
Louvre
Paris
France