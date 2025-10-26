Loud Louvre robbery: investigation suspects robbers had accomplices among museum staff

Detectives investigating the Louvre robbery of over $100 million have found evidence of accomplices among museum staff. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Sources close to the investigation claim that digital evidence indicates that a security employee was in contact with individuals believed to be criminals before the robbery. It is believed that the gang was provided with confidential internal information about the museum's security system before the raid.

There is digital evidence that indicates cooperation between one of the museum's guards and the thieves. Confidential information about the museum's security was passed on, that's how they learned about the breach - a source said.

It is believed that the evidence includes recordings and messages.

France is still reeling from the robbery of the world's most famous museum. The thieves posed as maintenance workers and entered the Apollo Gallery on the right bank of the Seine in a truck equipped with a 27-kilogram furniture lift. The robbers entered the Apollo Gallery in broad daylight.

The thieves slipped in and out in a matter of minutes, stealing eight jewels from the French crown. This loss is now often compared to the Notre Dame fire in 2019.

Experts warn that even if the police catch the gang, it will be too late to save the jewels, as they have most likely already been melted down and sold.

More than 100 detectives are involved in the investigation, led by the Anti-Gang Brigade of the Judicial Police and the Central Office for Combating Trafficking in Cultural Property.

Earlier this week, Laurence des Cars, director of the Louvre, informed the French Senate Committee that no security cameras were monitoring the second-floor balcony from which the thieves gained access to the museum.

Unfortunately, on the side of the Apollo Gallery, the only installed camera is facing west, and therefore does not cover the balcony that was breached - she said.

Recall

Five days after the high-profile robbery of the Parisian Louvre, part of the museum's valuable jewelry collection was transferred to the Bank of France for security reasons.

French investigators released a video showing the audacious escape of the criminals after the robbery of the Parisian Louvre. The footage shows two men leaving the museum using a lift installed on a truck, and then disappearing on scooters through the streets of the French capital.