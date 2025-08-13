Losses of almost UAH 70 million due to land fraud: former Uzhhorod City Council official to be prosecuted

Indictment acts have been sent to court against the former director of the infrastructure department of the Uzhhorod City Council, Vitaliy Hiltaychuk, and a private entrepreneur-appraiser in a case concerning the sale of land for almost 70 million UAH less than its market value. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Uzhhorod District Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment act against the former official of the Uzhhorod City Council and a private entrepreneur-appraiser, who sold the lands of the former plant on the outskirts of Uzhhorod for UAH 16.7 million, while their market value was UAH 86.3 million. - the statement says.

According to the materials of the pre-trial investigation, the former director of the Department of the Uzhhorod City Council, superficially and negligently performing his duties, approved and signed eight land purchase and sale agreements at a price 5 times lower than the market price. The value of the lands put up for sale was formed on the basis of an understated expert appraisal.

According to the conducted expert examinations, the damage caused to the territorial community of Uzhhorod amounts to almost UAH 70 million.

At the request of the prosecutor, the city council official was remanded in custody with an alternative of posting bail of over UAH 1.2 million. The suspects are charged with:

the former head of the department of the Uzhhorod City Council - official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

the entrepreneur-appraiser – drawing up and issuing knowingly forged official documents by an appraiser (Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In September 2024, the SBU conducted searches at the director of the infrastructure department, Vitaliy Hiltaychuk, and the head of the communal enterprise "Architectural and Planning Bureau", Daniella Gevorkyan.

