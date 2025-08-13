Losses of almost UAH 70 million due to land fraud: former Uzhhorod City Council official to be prosecuted

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
06:18 AM • 11035 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 10775 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 30145 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 59752 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 42950 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 77026 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 41142 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 41232 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 114540 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 103412 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.2m/s
48%
756mm
Popular news
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 14514 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 11081 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhoto02:17 AM • 17363 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 16168 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 9516 views
Publications
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 11054 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 30174 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 22104 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 59781 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 77045 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 1538 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 10096 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 13834 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 21592 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 95639 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Washington Post
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Losses of almost UAH 70 million due to land fraud: former Uzhhorod City Council official to be prosecuted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

The former director of the infrastructure department of the Uzhhorod City Council and a private entrepreneur-appraiser will face trial. They are accused of selling land of the former plant for UAH 16.7 million at a market value of UAH 86.3 million.

Losses of almost UAH 70 million due to land fraud: former Uzhhorod City Council official to be prosecuted

Indictment acts have been sent to court against the former director of the infrastructure department of the Uzhhorod City Council, Vitaliy Hiltaychuk, and a private entrepreneur-appraiser in a case concerning the sale of land for almost  70 million UAH less than its market value. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Uzhhorod District Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment act against the former official of the Uzhhorod City Council and a private entrepreneur-appraiser, who sold the lands of the former plant on the outskirts of Uzhhorod for UAH 16.7 million, while their market value was UAH 86.3 million.

- the statement says.

According to the materials of the pre-trial investigation, the former director of the Department of the Uzhhorod City Council, superficially and negligently performing his duties, approved and signed eight land purchase and sale agreements at a price 5 times lower than the market price. The value of the lands put up for sale was formed on the basis of an understated expert appraisal.

According to the conducted expert examinations, the damage caused to the territorial community of Uzhhorod amounts to almost UAH 70 million.

At the request of the prosecutor, the city council official was remanded in custody with an alternative of posting bail of over UAH 1.2 million. The suspects are charged with:  

  • the former head of the department of the Uzhhorod City Council - official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
    • the entrepreneur-appraiser – drawing up and issuing knowingly forged official documents by an appraiser (Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

      Addition

      In September 2024, the SBU conducted searches at the director of the infrastructure department, Vitaliy Hiltaychuk, and the head of the communal enterprise "Architectural and Planning Bureau", Daniella Gevorkyan.

      Control of plots of over 2,000 hectares for half a million dollars: fraudsters sold a position in a state-owned enterprise, they were detained02.06.25, 16:13 • 10530 views

      Anna Murashko

      PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
      Prosecutor General of Ukraine
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Uzhhorod