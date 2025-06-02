Control of plots of over 2,000 hectares for half a million dollars: fraudsters sold a position in a state-owned enterprise, they were detained

The position of the head of the state enterprise NAAS of Ukraine was put up for "sale" by fraudsters. During the transfer of money - a total of about 500,000 - the suspects were detained. Suspicions were raised, preventive measures were taken.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Two individuals were reported to be suspected of attempted fraud on a particularly large scale for attempting to sell the position of director of a state enterprise.

According to the investigation, the suspects told an acquaintance that they had connections with the leadership of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine and were ready to help appoint an interested person to the position of head of one of the state enterprises in Volyn for money.

The price of employment is 500 thousand US dollars.

Interestingly, the balance sheet of this state enterprise NAAS of Ukraine contains land plots with an area of ​​​​over 2 thousand ha,

The relevant position could be used by businessmen for "commercial purposes", - according to the organizers of the scheme, "the money invested in the appointment will be quickly returned", explains the prosecutor's office.

During the transfer of money, the defendants were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Both suspects were selected as preventive measures in the form of detention with the possibility of posting a bail of 3 million hryvnias.

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

