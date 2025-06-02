Control of plots of over 2,000 hectares for half a million dollars: fraudsters sold a position in a state-owned enterprise, they were detained

$41.530.00
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
01:22 PM • 15769 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:07 PM • 24506 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 47126 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 113623 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 136383 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 193859 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 209662 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 120921 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277077 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192118 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 142283 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 54649 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 37635 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 64675 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 50568 views
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 47142 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277081 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 322150 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 335389 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 340637 views
Control of plots of over 2,000 hectares for half a million dollars: fraudsters sold a position in a state-owned enterprise, they were detained

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9340 views

Fraudsters tried to sell the position of head of a state-owned enterprise of the National Academy of Sciences for $500,000, promising control over more than 2,000 hectares of land. They were detained during the transfer of money and precautionary measures were chosen.

Control of plots of over 2,000 hectares for half a million dollars: fraudsters sold a position in a state-owned enterprise, they were detained

The position of the head of the state enterprise NAAS of Ukraine was put up for "sale" by fraudsters. During the transfer of money - a total of about 500,000 - the suspects were detained. Suspicions were raised, preventive measures were taken.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Two individuals were reported to be suspected of attempted fraud on a particularly large scale for attempting to sell the position of director of a state enterprise.

According to the investigation, the suspects told an acquaintance that they had connections with the leadership of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine and were ready to help appoint an interested person to the position of head of one of the state enterprises in Volyn for money.

The price of employment is 500 thousand US dollars.

Interestingly, the balance sheet of this state enterprise NAAS of Ukraine contains land plots with an area of ​​​​over 2 thousand ha,

The relevant position could be used by businessmen for "commercial purposes", - according to the organizers of the scheme, "the money invested in the appointment will be quickly returned", explains the prosecutor's office.

During the transfer of money, the defendants were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Both suspects were selected as preventive measures in the form of detention with the possibility of posting a bail of 3 million hryvnias.

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council, which illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures.

In Kyiv, a fraudster defrauded a pensioner of 320 thousand hryvnias, introducing himself as an employee of the SBU and stating that he was checking her money for affiliation with Russian special services.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv City Council
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
