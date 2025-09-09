$41.250.03
London hosts the largest defense exhibition DSEI: Ukrainian defense industry in the spotlight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The DSEI exhibition has opened in London, with the Ukrainian defense industry in the spotlight. Weapons production in Ukraine has increased 35-fold.

London hosts the largest defense exhibition DSEI: Ukrainian defense industry in the spotlight

One of the world's largest defense industry exhibitions, Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI), has started in the capital of Great Britain. The event brought together leading manufacturers of weapons and military technologies from all over the world. A separate block of discussions and presentations is dedicated to Ukraine and its defense-industrial complex. This was reported by the Official Web Portal of the Parliament of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

People's Deputy of Ukraine, member of the Committee on Economic Development Halyna Yanchenko, who is in London together with representatives of Ukrainian arms manufacturers, took part in the "Freedom Summit" and the Ukrainian Defense Innovation Forum.

The incredible growth of the Ukrainian defense industry became possible thanks to the dedication of entrepreneurs who began to create weapons for our soldiers. Production has increased 35 times, and this can turn Ukraine into a true arsenal of democracy. The main thing is not to lose this potential

– Yanchenko noted.

The first panel discussion of the forum, symbolically titled "Arsenal of Democracy," was dedicated to the transformation of the Ukrainian defense sector, international cooperation, and the integration of new technologies into the military sphere.

In Ukraine, the register of state contract executors of the Ministry of Defense has resumed operation08.09.25, 21:41 • 2842 views

According to Yanchenko, the uniqueness of the Ukrainian defense industry lies in its ability to quickly respond to changes at the front and create weapons that are tested in real combat conditions.

Auditors will assess the state of development of defense technologies in Ukraine - Accounting Chamber09.09.25, 01:45 • 2884 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Verkhovna Rada
United Kingdom
Ukraine
London