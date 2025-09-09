London hosts the largest defense exhibition DSEI: Ukrainian defense industry in the spotlight

One of the world's largest defense industry exhibitions, Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI), has started in the capital of Great Britain. The event brought together leading manufacturers of weapons and military technologies from all over the world. A separate block of discussions and presentations is dedicated to Ukraine and its defense-industrial complex. This was reported by the Official Web Portal of the Parliament of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

People's Deputy of Ukraine, member of the Committee on Economic Development Halyna Yanchenko, who is in London together with representatives of Ukrainian arms manufacturers, took part in the "Freedom Summit" and the Ukrainian Defense Innovation Forum.

The incredible growth of the Ukrainian defense industry became possible thanks to the dedication of entrepreneurs who began to create weapons for our soldiers. Production has increased 35 times, and this can turn Ukraine into a true arsenal of democracy. The main thing is not to lose this potential – Yanchenko noted.

The first panel discussion of the forum, symbolically titled "Arsenal of Democracy," was dedicated to the transformation of the Ukrainian defense sector, international cooperation, and the integration of new technologies into the military sphere.

According to Yanchenko, the uniqueness of the Ukrainian defense industry lies in its ability to quickly respond to changes at the front and create weapons that are tested in real combat conditions.

