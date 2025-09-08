In Ukraine, the register of state contract executors of the Ministry of Defense has resumed operation

The Cabinet of Ministers has resumed the operation of the electronic register of participants in the selection and performers of state contracts of the Ministry of Defense, which had not been working since the liquidation of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

... weapons: the electronic register of participants in the selection and performers of state contracts of the Ministry of Defense has resumed operation. The register had not been working since the liquidation of the Ministry of Strategic Industries. The technical issue has been resolved, work has been resumed, and now the owner and administrator of the register is the Ministry of Defense - Svyrydenko reported.

Addition

Government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported on Telegram that the government has amended the procedure for creating, operating, and maintaining the electronic register of selection participants and state contract (agreement) performers, including economic entities, and the procedure for the production, procurement, and supply of explosives and ammunition, in order to continue the functioning of the mechanism for the development, production, procurement, and supply of ammunition, explosives, and related materials for the benefit of the Security Forces and Defense Forces of Ukraine, and the electronic register of selection participants and state contract (agreement) performers after the liquidation of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

The powers previously exercised by the Ministry of Strategic Industries have been transferred to the Ministry of Defense. Opportunities have been created for the codification of initiation (detonation) means and other ammunition elements that do not contain explosives. Ammunition testing and codification procedures have been simplified - Melnychuk reported.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and the functions previously performed by the ministry were transferred to the Ministry of Defense.