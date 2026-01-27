$43.130.01
The Diplomat

Lockheed Martin reports record F-35 deliveries with two-year delay

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Lockheed Martin delivered a record 191 F-35 fighter jets last year, but almost half of them were supposed to be delivered two years ago. The delays are due to software issues and system modernization.

Lockheed Martin reports record F-35 deliveries with two-year delay
Photo: Bloomberg

Last year, Lockheed Martin delivered a record number of F-35 fighters to customers, but a significant portion of the aircraft arrived with substantial delays. According to Pentagon data, almost half of the delivered units should have been transferred to the armed forces two years ago. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) reported that out of 191 fighters accepted by the US last year, only 98 units met the 2025 contracts. The remaining 93 aircraft were deliveries that should have occurred in previous periods. Lockheed Martin previously announced exceeding the 2021 record, when 142 aircraft were shipped, but did not specify details regarding the timelines for fulfilling obligations.

Germany plans to order 15 F-35 fighter jets from the US for 2.5 billion euros

The delays were caused by the suspension of the aircraft acceptance program due to incomplete hardware and software updates. In particular, in 2023, the Pentagon blocked deliveries for almost a year, awaiting progress in modernizing systems that are critical for the combat capability of the fighters.

TR-3 Software Issues

Despite the manufacturer's statements about providing the most advanced software after the completion of the TR-3 phase, the DCMA notes that as of January 8, not all system-level requirements have been met. It is currently unknown whether the delivered aircraft have fully compatible and functional software of this version.

Poland signed an agreement to modernize its F-16 fighters for $3.8 billion - Bloomberg

This modernization is necessary for the fighters to be able to use new cockpit equipment, carry more precise weapons, and more effectively collect intelligence. The update is expected to increase the aircraft's computing power by 37 times and memory by 20 times.

Political Pressure and Future Production Plans

The activities of leading defense contractors are currently under increased scrutiny from the Donald Trump administration. The President and Secretary of State Pete Hegseth have repeatedly criticized the companies' financial policies regarding stock buybacks and pointed to the need to increase the efficiency of weapons production.

For 2026, the contractual requirement provides for the delivery of 128 aircraft, although the final obligations are still being determined. Although Lockheed Martin has shown progress in accelerating equipment assembly, the DCMA emphasizes the existence of a shortage of spare parts, which continues to cause delays in production processes. 

Lockheed Martin accused of poor F-35 fighter jet maintenance

Stepan Haftko

